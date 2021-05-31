Volunteers needed to help welcome visitors to Hardcastle Crags

Picture: National Trust Images/John Millar

The role, which would involve supporting the team on a weekday or weekend, is a great opportunity to learn more about this woodland and help visitors understand what makes this place so special. It comes as National Volunteer Week gets underway next week (1st June).

Welcome Volunteers would be the first point of contact for visitors, and would help them find the best walking routes, picnic spots and nature trails. The volunteer role would also involve helping at car parks and making sure visitors know where to find facilities like toilets and the café at Gibson Mill.

National Trust Volunteer Co-ordinator, Emily Taylor, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone who’s passionate about the outdoors and meeting people. Our Welcome Volunteers are such an integral part of the team and help us look after the hundreds of people who visit us every week, to make sure they have the best time at Hardcastle Crags.

"Whether it’s directing them to the car parks, helping them find their way through the woods, or telling them a little about the history of Hardcastle Crags and Gibson Mill, enthusiasm is really key.”