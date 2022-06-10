Volunteers recognised for Halifax Charity Gala contributions

Julian Fielden, Ian Warburton & Ben Doughty have given many hours of their time for many years, offering their expertise, skills, and contacts to help stage The Gala, which allows good causes to raise funds & awareness.

Former Treasurer Julian Fielden worked behind the scenes, with few seeing him on Gala Day, as he took care of the funds raised. His role was year-round, preparing the annual accounts, paying the bills, calculating the distribution of the surplus amongst the member organisations, keeping the Committee abreast of the current financial situation, not forgetting the commitment over Gala weekend, hand-counting the many thousands of pounds of cash collected.

Ex-Secretary Ian Warburton was the first person many will have corresponded with when contacting Halifax Charity Gala. Ian had time for everyone, he was always willing to help his fellow Committee members, charities & supporters in any way that he could. During his time on the Committee, he also stood in as Ground Marshal, preparing the site plans, marking out Manor Heath Park, and ensuring everyone got the space & resources they needed for a successful event.

A trio of selfless Calderdale residents will be awarded patronages of The Halifax Charity Gala, the borough’s longest-running not-for-profit event.

Both Julian & Ian were nominated for patronages following the 63rd Gala in 2019, but due to CoVID-19, this is the first opportunity to welcome them to Manor Heath Park as Patrons.

Ben Doughty is a volunteer member of Total Awareness Promotions (TAP), who have been providing the PA system for the main arena for over a decade. More recently, they have been planning the main arena schedule, including sourcing local performance groups. Through TAP, Ben has given a huge amount of support to Halifax Charity Gala, both in the months leading up to the event, and on the day itself. Ben was nominated for his patronage last year.

Whilst Ben will undoubtedly be busy keeping the music playing, The Gala hopes he’ll find the time to visit our Patrons tent and enjoy afternoon tea between the arena acts!

Advance tickets for the Halifax Charity Gala are on sale online at www.halifaxgala.org.uk or from local shops. They are just £3 each admitting 1 adult or 2 children until 10th June. On the day, they’re £4 per adult, £2 per child / OAP / concession, or £10 for a family ticket (admitting 2 adults & up to 3 children), with under 5s admitted free of charge.