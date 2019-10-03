Volunteers to sleep rough in The Piece Hall for Calderdale SmartMove

Hundreds of people will spend the night sleeping in The Piece Hall courtyard to raise funds for and awareness of a homeless charity.

The Big Calderdale Sleepout will see 320 volunteers experiencing a night of sleeping rough in aid of Calderdale SmartMove on October 11.

Beth Currie, Fundraising and Marketing Manager for the charity, said: “Unfortunately, sleeping outside with no home to go to, with nowhere warm and dry to feel safe and with no hope of a resolution is a very real prospect for a shocking number of individuals across our district, and indeed the UK - some for days, weeks, months or even years.

“We are hoping to make this year’s event the biggest one yet and we are linking up with World Homeless Day to try and raise as much awareness as possible.”

Calderdale SmartMove supports the homeless and vulnerable by sourcing safe and secure homes.

It also provides unconditional, practical and social support, aiming to bring hope to individuals and help them to maintain their tenancies long-term.

The charity provides start-up essentials - such as food, clothing and cleaning materials - as well as one-to-one support to tackle mental and physical health issues, and works with other agencies to tackle other issues such as addiction.

Beth said: “We have a 96 per cent success rate with our clients and we hope to be able to continue our valuable work for many years to come.”

To contact SmartMove, call 01422 361515.