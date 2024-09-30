Volunteers trying to free dog trapped deep in Halifax rock for four days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of volunteers are still trying to free a dog trapped in a tiny gap in a Halifax rock for four days.

The animal is understood to have fallen down a narrow gap in the rock off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden on Thursday.

Firefighters have tried to rescue the pet but say they could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.

Despite this, a group of members of the public are reported to have been drilling and digging in the area to try to get to the dog.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said its technical rescue unit have been called out twice to try to find the dog – once on Thursday and then again on Friday.

"On the first occasion there was no sign of the animal except barking so we left the scene in the hands of the dog’s owner,” said a spokesperson for the fire and rescue service.

"On the second occasion our cameras picked the animal up approximately eight metres into the rock face.

"Our firefighters could not access the animal within the rock as the gap was too narrow (approximately 12 inches at the widest part and then getting narrower), the animal was too deep into the rock face, and we could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.”