Walkathon for Motor Neurone Disease research supported by rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield to visit Sowerby Bridge
Hillcrest Bowling Club in Sowerby Bridge is one of the stops for a charity walkathon which will visit 14 counties in 14 days.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:32 am
The walkathon is by a group of crown green bowlers to raise awareness of and research funds to tackle Motor Neurone Disease.
The challenge starts on Sunday, September 4 and is supported by Kevin Sinfield and former snooker champion John Parrott.
It begins in Bromsgrove and ends in Fleetwood, visiting Sowerby Bridge on September 12, where it is hoped Sinfield will join the group.