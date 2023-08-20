Walkers from Halifax & Huddersfield IVC take a stroll across the border
Members of Halifax & Huddersfield IVC crossed the border into Lancashire on a walk through the limestone hushings at Shedden Clough.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
The walk was followed by a pub meal in Holme Chapel, Cliviger.
Part of the Halifax & Huddersfield IVC group paused for a photo at Cant Clough Reservoir.
IVC members organise their own varied activities, including meals out, pub evenings, theatre and 10-pin bowling, as well as a range of walks.
For further details, call 07879 442135 or visit www.halifaxhuddersfield.ivc.org.uk.