Walkers from Halifax & Huddersfield IVC take a stroll across the border

Members of Halifax & Huddersfield IVC crossed the border into Lancashire on a walk through the limestone hushings at Shedden Clough.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Part of the Halifax & Huddersfield IVC group paused for a photo at Cant Clough Reservoir.Part of the Halifax & Huddersfield IVC group paused for a photo at Cant Clough Reservoir.
The walk was followed by a pub meal in Holme Chapel, Cliviger.

IVC members organise their own varied activities, including meals out, pub evenings, theatre and 10-pin bowling, as well as a range of walks.

For further details, call 07879 442135 or visit www.halifaxhuddersfield.ivc.org.uk.

