Starting at Calderdale College on Saturday, the seven and 13-mile routes promise to show supporters the beauty of Calderdale at night, lit up by hundreds of flashing head boppers, necklaces and wands.

All the money raised goes towards the love, care and support that Overgate Hospice provides the people of our community when they need it most.

Many of the walkers will have been touched by Overgate’s care in some way and choose to walk the event in memory of a loved one.

Walkers are needed for this year's Midnight Walk for Overgate Hospice

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They include Gemma Bentley, Business Development Manager for Sales Fuel in Brighouse, who has signed up with a group of other staff from the firm.

“Having witnessed first-hand the amazing care that the hospice gives after they lovingly cared for my dad, it has always been important to me to show my support to such a fantastic charity,” she said.

"What better way than with a group of friends and colleagues? I’ve done the Midnight Walk a couple of times already and I absolutely love the atmosphere and the feeling of pride once the walk is completed.”

Jess Bailey, Events Fundraiser at Overgate, said: “The Midnight Walk is not your average walking challenge - what we love about the event is that it brings the community together with the same goal of raising vital funds for our hospice, and it also gives people the chance to have fun and just be a bit silly.

"This year we hope to make it the biggest yet, helping us reach more families throughout Calderdale who desperately need the care we provide.

"We want as many adults, children, and dogs to come along and help make this our most successful year yet!”

Registration is £15 per person or £21 on the night, which pays for a Midnight Walk T-shirt, a medal, a goody bag, and refreshments.

The entry fee means that every penny raised in sponsor money goes directly to the patients cared for at the hospice.