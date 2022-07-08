The five walks, each starting from a different local landmark or beauty spot, was organised by the team at Full Circle Funerals in Skircoat Green, Halifax, and saw individuals, families and businesses gather to enjoy time outdoors, meet new people and raise money for Halifax-based charity Happy Days.

Staff at Full Circle walked extra miles in between, covering a total distance equivalent to walking from Halifax to its twin town of Aachen in Germany.

Sarah Jones of Full Circle Funerals said: “We’ve really enjoyed meeting new people, exploring the fantastic Calderdale landscape and doing something positive for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Days, Full Circle Funerals and staff from Core Facility Services were among those taking part in a series of fundraising walks in Calderdale.

“We’re grateful to everyone who took part and contributed, particularly Calderdale Community Foundation, L4N networking and the team at Core Facility Services.”

Dave Fawcett, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Days, said: “This initiative by Full Circle Funerals has been a wonderful way to bring the community together to spend time outdoors.

“It has also helped raise awareness of the work Happy Days does to bring hope to the homeless by providing accommodation, support, training and employment.