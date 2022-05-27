Walkers raise thousands for Overgate Hospice by taking on Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

Overgate supporters on their fundraising challenge

A further 11 peoples took on the Yorkshire One Peak Challenge, climbing a circular 10 mile route up and around Inglebrough aiming to complete their challenge in under six hours.

Tracey Broadbent, Retail Manager at Overgate Hospice, and also a Yorkshire Three Peaks participant, said: “I took on the One Peak Challenge last year and decided to brave the Three Peaks to help me prepare and raise sponsorship for the Inca Trek I am doing in memory of my friend Terrie later this year.

"I have raised over £450 in sponsorship so far and I am lucky enough to see first-hand how much this will help patients that are living with a life-limiting illness. I could not be prouder to work at the Hospice and to have taken on this challenge for our beloved Overgate.”

All of the walkers completed the challenge, with all of the three peak walkers finishing in less than 14 hours and the one peak walkers finishing in under six.

The teams set off from the start/finish area in Horton in Ribblesdale. The weather was cold but kind, the rain held off and the sun came out as they all crossed the finish line and enjoyed a glass of fizz and a warm sandwich.

Although they all returned with aching legs everyone had a smile on their face and new friends they had made along the way. They had all completed their challenge for the same reason, to support the work of the Hospice and local people. So far over £5,000 has been raised.

Rachel Lumb, Challenge and Event Fundraiser, said: “I am so proud of everyone that took on the challenges, everyone did their absolute best. It was great to see the excitement as they set off and the look of relief and achievement when they were done! Each walker put in so much effort, motivated by the knowledge that what they were doing wasn’t just walking in the Yorkshire Dales but also raising much needed money for Overgate Hospice.”