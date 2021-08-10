Walkers step out on charity trek in memory of Naomi Gough

Two of the walkers, Nicola Walker and Alicia Newsome, at the finish line.

A team of 19 took part in this year’s Walk4Naomi in memory of the much-missed 19-year-old last week.

They set off on Wednesday from Halifax and arrived in Blackpool, tired but triumphant, three days later.

“This year was just amazing,” said Naomi’s mum, Bev Gough. “A fantastic bunch of people who battled through all the difficult challenges thrown at them regarding the weather conditions and the blisters, aching legs and muscles.

The walkers celebrate reaching the finish line.

“They came together as a strong team within minutes of getting to know each other and, along with our amazing support team, supported each other every step of the way with encouragement and team work.”

The team included 87-year-old Peter Laterche, affectionately known as ‘Grandad’ to the rest of the walkers.

This year’s Walk4Naomi was dedicated to one of the event’s biggest supporters, Gary Ireland, who died in November 2020.

“He was an avid supporter of our charity and always looked forward to taking part in our walk,” said Bev.

The walk raised around £6,000 for The Naomi Cherie Gough Foundation - a charity helps bereaved families who lose a child on the roads in West Yorkshire.

Naomi died following a car crash on Burdock Way, Halifax in January 2007. She had been on a day trip to Blackpool with a friend on the day she died in the accident.