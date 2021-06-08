Walking football kicks off in Calderdale

This new local scheme is part of a wider Age UK walking football programme supported by both The Football Association and Sport England to help older people in communities like Ripponden to keep active and to improve their wellbeing.

Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees’s walking football sessions will start 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 16 at Ryburn United FC, Ripponden Wood, Halifax Road. The sessions are open to anyone over the age of 50, and all groups and sessions will be COVID-secure and delivered in accordance with Government guidelines.

Lisa Butland, Chief Executive at Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees said: “Being active is good for physical and mental health whatever your age and it’s especially important as we get older. It can improve confidence and wellbeing, help older people live independently for longer, and reduce isolation and loneliness. It’s been a difficult time for older people in our community during the pandemic, and our walking football programme will be a great opportunity for older people to feel active and socialise again in a safe and fun environment.”

Chris Wragg, Club Secretary of Ryburn United FC, said: “It has been tough over the last 18 months for everybody and for us as a club to deliver against that, however we are super excited to be now working with Age UK for Calderdale to provide access to football for older members of our community.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to open up further to a new group of people who can enjoy our club, use our facilities and play as a team for Ryburn United.”