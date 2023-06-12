Walking football team in Hebden Bridge celebrate their first anniversary

Photo: Hebden Bridge Saints

The sessions focus on training and coaching and will take place on Mondays between 6pm and 7pm at Brearley Fields in Mytholmroyd.

Saints have been building their walking football sessions steadily from their original three players to now over 50, and they now have three sessions, including indoor Wednesday and Thursday sessions at Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre between 6pm and 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They play regular friendlies against teams in the area, and new players are always welcome.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 07848 099572.

The sessions are open to anyone over 50 (male) and over 40 (female).