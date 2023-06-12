News you can trust since 1853
Walking football team in Hebden Bridge celebrate their first anniversary

Hebden Bridge Saints walking football group celebrated their first year anniversary by introducing a new walking football session.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Photo: Hebden Bridge SaintsPhoto: Hebden Bridge Saints
Photo: Hebden Bridge Saints

The sessions focus on training and coaching and will take place on Mondays between 6pm and 7pm at Brearley Fields in Mytholmroyd.

Saints have been building their walking football sessions steadily from their original three players to now over 50, and they now have three sessions, including indoor Wednesday and Thursday sessions at Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre between 6pm and 7pm.

They play regular friendlies against teams in the area, and new players are always welcome.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 07848 099572.

The sessions are open to anyone over 50 (male) and over 40 (female).

The first session is free, after which they cost £5 – all you need is some loose-fitting clothing, a pair of trainers and a soft drink. There are changing rooms and showers available at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

