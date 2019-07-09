Wall of veterans' memories created at Elland pub

Regulars at a pub in Elland have created a wall of tributes to heroes who have fought for their country.

‘The Wall’, as it has ben dubbed, features a collection of plaques given to war veterans following their service and brought into Elland Craft and Tap on Southgate.

JJ Johnson, who served in 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment, is one of the pub’s customers who has been leading the project.

He said there are 13 plaques from various different regiments that have already been mounted, with five more still to go up.

Also on The Wall is the Laurence Binyon quote: “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them.”

Mr Johnson, whose father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather also all served, invited anyone who wants to add their plaque to the collection to get in touch with the pub.

A long-time collector for the Royal British Legion, he has also been helping to organise fund raising events at Elland Craft and Tap for the charity’s Poppy Appeal, including a barbecue last Sunday.

Steve Francis and Mike Hiscock opened the pub in November. As well as raising money for The British Legion, they also collected over £1,000 to buy a defibrillator for Elland.

To add a plaque visit the pub or call 01422 370630.