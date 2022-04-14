Warning issued as health providers in Calderdale brace themselves for busy Easter

As the Easter bank holiday approaches people in Calderdale are reminded to plan ahead with their medicines needs, and to visit NHS111 online first in the event medical advice is needed.

Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS region’s Acting Medical Director, said: “The NHS is here for you if you need us over the bank holiday. As Easter approaches we’re asking people in the North East and Yorkshire to ensure they’re prepared. Please order any repeat prescriptions you may need to last over the bank holidays on Good Friday (15 April) and Easter Monday (18 April).

“You can use the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions, and change your nominated pharmacy, in just a few taps.”

Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS region’s Acting Medical Director and Dr Andrew Lockey, emergency medicine consultant with Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

“I’d encourage people to familiarise themselves and use the 111 Online service - it is a brilliant option to have. It can tell you where to get help for your symptoms and even arrange a telephone call with a healthcare professional if appropriate.”

Dr Oade’s message comes as the NHS continues to be busy with an increased demand for its services.

Admissions to A&E in six hospitals including those in Leeds and Harrogate have seen a 14.1 per cent rise compared to this week last year.

Some patients are having to wait 12 hours to be seen from when they present in emergency wards, the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT) revealed.

The NHS waiting time target in emergency departments is four hours, but some 28 per cent of the 24,470 patients who presented at A&E departments in Leeds in February had to wait longer.

Airedale, Calderdale, Bradford and Wakefield’s hospitals are also all experiencing significant pressure, WYAAT said, with the situation worsening significantly over the past two weeks.

Dr Andrew Lockey, emergency medicine consultant with Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s really important that people only come to an accident and emergency department if they really need to.

“Our hospitals are extremely busy, and people are having to wait a long time to be seen.

“Over the past two weeks we’ve faced huge challenges with the sharp uplift in the number of people attending accident and emergency. This places additional pressure on our teams who are responsible for treating patients with serious and life-threatening conditions.”

The NHS Confederation, which is a membership body representing healthcare staff, said the workforce is “exhausted” amid pressures leading to ambulance delays and critical incidents being called.