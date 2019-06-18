Warning to dog owners after string of attacks on Shibden Park swan Harry

Dog owners are being urged to keep control of their pets after a string of attacks on one of the swans at Shibden Park in Halifax.

Harry - who has recently become a father to five cygnets - needed medical care after his leg was savaged by a dog near the boating lake on Friday.

This is the third time the cob has been hurt by an out-of-control pet and Friends of Shibden Park say if the attacks continue, the swans will have to be moved somewhere safer.

Signs will now be put up around the lake urging people to stop their dogs attacking the swans.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Susan Press, said: “Swans have been in Shibden Park for many years and are part of a population of birds who make their home in the park.

“Thankfully the swan should make a full recovery, but it’s concerning that this is the third recent dog attack on these birds.

“Of course dogs are very welcome in most parts of the Shibden Estate, but we’d appreciate if owners would keep them on leads in areas near the lake.

“Signage will shortly be installed around the lake to remind owners to take care and keep dogs under full control to prevent further and perhaps more serious incidents occurring in future.”

Harry arrived at Shibden Park with his mate Lucy and the pair had five babies last month.