Watch as the demolition of Halifax's Beech Hill tower blocks begins

Eyes across Halifax were fixed skyward this morning as work began to demolish three tower blocks at Beech Hill housing estate.

The 18-storey blocks have stood empty for more than ten years and will make way for more than a hundred new homes in a multi-million pound project.

Work has begun to demolish tower blocks at Beech Hill estate in Halifax.

Last month Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Councillor Daniel Sutherland, said a report to full council that the demolition work will be complete in August 2019.

One worker said each block will take eight days to come down.

READ: This is how Beech Hill could look without its tower blocks

Tahira Banu, 37, has lived in accommodation close to the flats for 25 years and said that the work has brought mixed emotions among residents.

Work has begun to demolish tower blocks at Beech Hill estate in Halifax.

She said: “We’re all very sad to see it go, it’s a big part of our history and it will be sad when we look up and they’re not there.

“I know lots of people who have lived there. My sister lived there for a number of years. I understand that it’s for safety and it’s for the best, but it is really sad for us.”

READ: Meet the team who will demolish the Beech Hill tower blocks

The project has seen 113 construction jobs created. A total of 114 new homes will be built of which 57 affordable homes will be created to meet local housing needs.

The view from Dean Clough: Work has begun to demolish tower blocks at Beech Hill estate in Halifax.

The total delivery cost of the project is £21.813 million, this will be funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Calderdale Council, other public sector funding including from Homes England, and a contribution from Together Housing Association.

READ: This is how the Beech Hill tower blocks will be demolished