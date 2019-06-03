WATCH: Beauty of Calderdale captured in photographer Christian's stunning time-lapse film

A local photographer has created a time-lapse video of Halifax which shows the borough like it has never been seen before.

Halilapse: Calder Valley Through Time by Christian Wilkinson features Halifax landscapes and landmarks throughout the four seasons, and was premiered at the Northern Film and Television Festival at Square Chapel last month.

Photographer Christian Wilkinson has created a time-lapse video of Halifax, called Halilapse

Christian, 40, lives in Sowerby and has been working on the project for five years, during which time he estimates he took around 250,000 pictures for the video.

"It began with a series of astrophotography, and the pictures I took from that, and I got so much footage, I had enough to develop a film," Christian said of his passion project, of which the full film is 20 minutes long.

"As a photographer, you're always trying to look at things from a different angle. Halifax has got some great architecture and is surrounded by some beautiful landscapes.

"And this project has enabled me to look at it in a different light - whether it was at nighttime, or from a distance.

Photographer Christian Wilkinson has created a time-lapse video of Halifax, called Halilapse

"The response has been fantastic. What's been surprising is that a lot of people who have seen it have got quite emotional, maybe because it's reminded them of where they grew up. Quite a few people have watched it with tears in their eyes."

Explaining how he produced the finished film, Christian said: "I used time lapse footage, so you set your camera up and take about 300, 400 pictures. For every three seconds of footage you're probably looking at about an hour of shooting.

"Then you collate the photos, put them onto your software - almost like doing a stop animation.

"And you turn the images into a video, and speed it up.

"It takes a long time, and there's a lot of challenges. You get technical problems like computers breaking down, or having to stand in a freezing cold field at nighttime. It was very challenging, but absolutely worth every second, I'm really glad I did it."

The film is being relaunched in September, and between now and then, Christian will be shooting more footage for it.

Christian is also making a Yorkshire 24 film, looking at the county over a one day period.

For every copy of the Halilapse DVD sold at Harvey's, £2 will be donated to Square Chapel, where the DVD is also on sale.