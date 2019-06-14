Watch Blue the baby hedgehog as he is hand reared after a hard start in life

A baby hedgehog who was found next to his deceased mum is making good progress thanks to a foster mum for Halifax Hedgehog Rescue

Little Boy Blue was found along with three other babies by a member of the public when they were just a day or so old.

Sally Brook with three week old Hoglet, Blue

They were swiftly taken to Vets4pets Halifax three weeks ago where they were taken in by Sally Brook, Practise Manager for Vets4Pets based in Halifax, and a foster mum for Halifax Hedgehog Rescue.

Sadly Blue was the only one of the litter to survive but he has been making progress.

Sally has been hand rearing the hoglet round the clock and he recently moved onto lapping a mixture of puppy mousse with goats milk.

Halifax Hedgehog Rescue helps hedgehogs in need. Anyone who finds a hedgehog you believe needs help can call 07974 30999.

