Watch Brighouse mum speak out on how her son was killed by a drink and drug driver

A Brighouse mum has spoken out after her son was killed when his car was hit by a drink and drug driver

With a week to go until Christmas, West Yorkshire Police has released the video to raise awareness of the annual Christmas campaign.

Carole Whittingham

Carole Whittingham’s son Steven died on 30 January, 1992, after a stolen vehicle being driven in excess of 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone collided with his car.

The driver had been drinking and taking drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Since Steven’s death, Carole has set up the charity SCARD (Support and Care After Road Death and Injury). SCARD offer year-round support to the families and friends of those lost in road related accidents

The video is part of West Yorkshire Police’s continued awareness campaign over the festive period of the consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

Since the start of the month, 215 drivers have been arrested in West Yorkshire for drink or drug driving.

Throughout December, roads policing officers have been tweeting details of arrests for drink or drug driving in West Yorkshire.

Chief Inspector Lisa Kirkland, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Over the festive period, many of us will be out for meals, drinks and nights out with work colleagues, friends and family. What we are asking is for people to plan ahead and think not just about how they are going to get home on a night but also about their plans for the following morning.

“Every year, we catch people driving under the influence of drink or drugs not just in the evening but also the next day, dropping the children at school, driving to work, taking the car on a Christmas shopping trip.

“Christmas can be costly enough but think about what it would mean for your new year to be facing losing your licence, an unlimited fine and potentially time in prison.

“That really is the best case scenario as well. Drink or drugs has been listed as a contributory factor in 15 fatal collisions in West Yorkshire this year to date. This could be due to one or more drivers involved in the collision being under the influence but equally could be due to a pedestrian or cyclist being intoxicated. This festive season is a timely reminder for us all to look out for each other and for pedestrians as well to be mindful of their own safety.”

You can find out more about the campaign and the work of the Roads Policing Unit by following the @WYP_RPU Twitter account or searching the hashtag #WYPTheCost.