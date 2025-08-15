Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge

An international music star left customers gobsmacked when he turned up to perform at a Calderdale pub last night.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin played an hour-long set at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge.

The star, whose band are due to play in Hull on Monday and Tuesday, joked with the crowd and performed a set packed with Coldplay’s hits.

It was captured on video by YouTuber Berrys Rambles and you could can watch his video HERE.

We will add more to this story as we find out more.