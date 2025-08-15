Watch Coldplay singer Chris Martin as he shocks regulars with hour-long hit-packed show at tiny Calderdale pub

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Aug 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 08:39 BST
Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge
An international music star left customers gobsmacked when he turned up to perform at a Calderdale pub last night.

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin played an hour-long set at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge.

The star, whose band are due to play in Hull on Monday and Tuesday, joked with the crowd and performed a set packed with Coldplay’s hits.

It was captured on video by YouTuber Berrys Rambles and you could can watch his video HERE.

We will add more to this story as we find out more.

