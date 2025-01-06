Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special moment took place before the curtain went up on the final performance of Halifax’s pantomime.

Kieran Morris, who played Peter Pan in the show, proposed to long term girlfriend and wardrobe assistant of the show Katie Wilson yesterday (Sunday).

The performer got down on one knee on the stage in before the start of the show at the Victoria Theatre.

The pair met eight years ago during the production of Peter Pan at the same theatre.

Sadly the performance that followed the proposal had to be cut short as half-way through the show the audience was told the show would not continue.

The theatre posted: “The Victoria Theatre has taken the decision to issue full refunds to all ticketholders for the 3pm performance of Peter Pan on Sunday 5 January 2025.

"If you had tickets for this afternoon's performance you have been sent an email. Please check your emails and junk mail box. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment caused.”

The morning performance was also cancelled because of the heavy snow.