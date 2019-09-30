Watch how these Halifax tower blocks were demolished over 40 weeks in just 60 seconds

This incredible time-lapse video shows the months of work it took to demolish three Halifax tower blocks and change the skyline forever.

Rhodar has completed the demolition of three, 18-storey high rise tower blocks, nine garages and a council depot as part of the regeneration of the Beech Hill area of Halifax in Calderdale.

The demolition of Beech Hill towers is a significant part of the development project by the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership, a partnership between Together Housing and Calderdale Council.

The 40-week project saw the recycling of 150,000 tonnes of brick rubble, 700 tonnes of metal waste, 210 tonnes of general waste and 140 tonnes of hard core.

Over 100 operatives were on site during key phases, with one of the UK’s largest excavators – a 120 tonne, 54m super high-reach excavator – used to demolish the flats from the top down.

The project has successfully cleared the way for hundreds of new affordable homes to be built over the next five years.

This project has received £2.2million investment from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal - a £1billion package of Government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.