Watch Jeremy Corbyn pay tribute to Halifax MP Alice Mahon outside Halifax Minster today

The former Labour leader who ran against Boris Johnson in the last general election was one of those asked to speak at a celebration of Mrs Mahon’s life at Halifax Minster this afternoon (Monday).

Speaking outside before the service started, he said they were “incredibly good friends” and Mrs Mahon had been a tireless campaigner for the working class, for unions and her community.

"We got on very well but she used to give me a hard time because she’d say ‘Jeremy, such a nice person as you, why don’t you drink and why don’t you eat meat?’

Former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (centre) arrives at the Alice Mahon remembrance service at Halifax Minster.

"We had different tastes but we were great friends and it’s a real honour to be invited by the family to say something about her today.”

Asked if we need more women like Mrs Mahon in Parliament, he said: “Yes, we need working class women who have worked in the service industry, health industry and so on who know what it’s like and never forget and speak up for those people.”

