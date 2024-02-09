Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dramatic rescue happened shortly before 7.37pm yesterday in Brighouse.

A car had plunged into the Calder and Hebble Navigation, off Mill Lane, with one person inside.

Emergency services were deployed, including the police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Hazardous Area Response Team.

When police arrived, two brave members of the public had already entered the water to try and rescue the driver, and they were joined by a police officer.

The man was removed from the car and brought to safety within 10 minutes of the initial call to the police.