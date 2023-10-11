News you can trust since 1853
Wave of Light service to take place at Halifax Minster as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week

A Wave of Light service will take place at Halifax Minster on Sunday at 6pm as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.
By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST
The Halifax Minster, in friendship with local charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, will be holding the service, led by Reverend Sam Cook, to remember all of the much loved babies who have died. All are welcome.

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from October 9 to 15 to raise awareness of the thousands of families affected by baby loss each year.

Ben Moorhouse, head trustee of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn in October 2018, said: “Bereaved parents who have experienced baby death do not need a special week or a day to remember their babies.

Halifax MinsterHalifax Minster
"We have to live this devastation and pain every single day. Baby Loss Awareness Week is an opportunity to help raise further awareness and for families to come together.

"Our babies exist and people should say their names."

For more information on the Wave of Light service, visit www.halifaxminster.org.uk/events/.

