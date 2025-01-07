"We are all in absolute shock" - Thieves cause thousands of pounds worth of damage at Overgate Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thieves have broken into Overgate Hospice leaving a trail of destruction worth thousands of pounds.

The thieves struck in the early hours of Sunday, January 5 at the Elland hospice.

After breaking in to their Big Build project hub by smashing costly large bi-folding windows, they also broke their way into the counselling pods used for bereaved relatives.

Both are now currently out of action.

Courtney Ogden, Staff Nurse and Tracey Wilcocks, Chief Executive in front of the damaged Big Build hub.

They ransacked both spaces before taking off with a large screen TV, kettle and bottles of alcohol – leaving nursing staff and patients in shock, anger and disbelief.

Nurses working the night shift spotted the thieves on CCTV around 4am, called 999 and police swiftly arrived on scene, but the burglars made off. Now the public are being asked for their support to help police find these culprits.

It comes at the start of a year when Overgate Hospice hopes to begin work on a brand new £12.75 million hospice on the site – known as the Big Build project – to increase the number of people they can support with end of life care.

Tracey Wilcocks, Chief Executive of Overgate Hospice, said: "We are all in absolute shock.

"We know times are tough, but to knowingly break into and steal from a hospice is beyond belief.

“There's nothing that can excuse this awful crime and the emotional impact it has on our patients, staff and volunteers.

“Some of our patients are currently receiving end of life care and for the nursing team to be taken away from providing that care in order to think of ways to protect them and contact the police is just not acceptable.

“Thankfully West Yorkshire Police have been brilliant and working to bring these criminals to justice.

"We would urge anyone out there with information to contact police directly and share any information you can.

"We will not let a few criminals stop the work we do here or our Big Build project to create a new hospice here.

"The public have always been amazing in their support for Overgate, so any and all donations are welcome, especially towards our Big Build fund."

To donate and for more information visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/bigbuildappeal