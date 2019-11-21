“We are all really proud of Lewis” - star pupil receives special award

A pupil from Holy Trinity Primary School has been recognised for his contributions to the local community.

Lewis Beadle, 11, was named Young Person of the Year at the inaugural Calderdale Youth Awards. More than 28 people were nominated and shortlisted. Lewis’ mum Jayne said: “Lewis came to me back in May with his idea. As his passion is football, he felt that this would be great way to bring the local community together and raise funds for charity. He had heard about the work of Andy’s Man Club and Mission with a Vision, a Kenyan charity that helps girls stay in education, and was keen to support them, so he approached his King Cross football coach Lee Cartwright for support.” Lewis organised a charity football tournament and appealed to businesses for sponsorship and raffle prizes, inspiring others from his school and his football team to pledge their time. Daniel Chapman, Deputy Head at Holy Trinity, said: “I had the privilege of attending the tournament and it was wonderful to see the sense of community and togetherness created. Lewis’ vision not only created memories but has made a difference to so many lives. “Nearly £2,000 was raised and the impact has been felt far beyond Calderdale. We are all really proud of Lewis and it is great that his achievements has been celebrated at the Calderdale Youth Awards.’