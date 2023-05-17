Since its establishment in 1988, The Trust has been dedicated to providing valuable information and support to residents and visitors of Todmorden.

Over the past 35 years, The Todmorden Information Centre has played an integral role in the local community, hosting events such as 2014's Tour de Tod, which featured a fantastical cycle parade, a big screen and a Proms in the Park finale complete with fireworks; 2017's Geoff Love Celebration, which involved local author Bill Birch and the publication of his excellent Geoff Love biography and the inaugural Todmorden Book Festival in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has not all been plain sailing; opening an information centre in Todmorden looked in doubt until a group of local people and businesses, headed by Jack Taylor, stepped up to organise it.

Todmorden Information Centre

After gaining grants from Todmorden Town Council and Calderdale Council, totalling £3500, a massive £8000 was raised locally to allow the Centre to open.

Until 2007 Calderdale Council supported the Trust by providing staff. However, due to budget cuts, this service was removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Todmorden Town Council has supported the Information Centre's staff costs.

The Centre's friendly and knowledgeable staff have assisted on various topics, including tourist attractions, accommodation, transportation, and local events.

Jack Taylor, founding member of the Todmorden Information Centre Trust, and in 2008 Honorary President and John Kettley again at the 20th Birthday/re-opening.

They won an English Tourism Council prize for responding to "UFO Alley" queries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has become an important hub for those exploring the town and surrounding areas.

The Trust is currently exhibiting its history, featuring original press cuttings from the opening weekend with TV's weatherman and famous Todmordian John Kettley.

There are also examples of Todmorden souvenirs and local artists' work from the past 35 years. The Centre is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Peter Cockcroft, Mayor Coun Andy Hollis, Deputy Lieutenant Kate Moreton-Deakin and the late Derek Proctor at the 30th Birthday celebrations in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary," said Todmorden Information Centre Manager Jacqui Matthews.

"Over the years, we have seen tremendous changes and developments in the town and the surrounding area, and we have been honoured to play a role in helping people explore and enjoy this wonderful part of the country.