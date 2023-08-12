We are the champions! Halifax Panthers celebrate after winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley

News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Panthers’ chairman Dave Grayson got the fairytale ending he was hoping for, as the boyhood Fax fan saw his side lift a trophy in the club’s 150th anniversary year.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Aug 2023, 22:07 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 22:07 BST

In a thrilling finale, the Panthers held on to beat Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley.

Speaking after the match, head coach Simon Grix was full of praise for both sides.

"It was a great game and we showcased what the Championship is,” he said.

"It might not be the prettiest at times, but you have got a lot of committed blokes who have got difficult lives in this part-time environment and both sides left it all out there.

"I thought we were dominant, all game, to be honest. They put us under pressure near the end but we had enough energy because we had dominated the rest of the game.

“What a super try they scored at the end. I wanted to applaud it. Luke Hooley, I thought he’d get it.

"I was sending the message for them to breathe and get a little oxygen in there as Hooley doesn’t miss that many.

"He is a very consistent kicker and he’s proved that over time. Not only that, he put himself in good spots and stretched us.

"When it went silent, and our fans were at that end, I thought it had gone over but the flags stayed down and the cheers go up.

“We made them score on the last play and if that was any closer, he’s that good he gets it over.

"Unfortunate for him to finish the game that way but I thought it would have been criminal if we had drawn, lost, whatever it might have been, because I thought we were that good and dominant for most parts.”

