"We believe our proposal will provide both clubs with the long-term security and positive partnership needed" - Group working to secure future of The Shay reveal their plans for the stadium

A group working to secure the long-term viability of the Shay has gone public for the first time with their plans for the future of the stadium.

The Halifax Courier can exclusively reveal that six local individuals say they have been working on plans for the stadium for the last few months with Calderdale Council and FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers, with the aim of safeguarding its future “as a sporting venue and a community asset”.

The group says their plans are far from being finalised but hopes a not-for-profit company will operate the stadium and focus on its upkeep and commercial development, allowing the two clubs to focus on their sporting activities.

In a statement sent exclusively to the Courier, they said: “At a Calderdale Council Cabinet meeting in January, the option of disposing of the Shay Stadium as part of a package of cuts to save £7m was discussed.

The Shay

"At a Budget Council meeting in late February, the cost-saving proposals were approved, which would see the Council look to relinquish their responsibilities for the management of the stadium, saving £161,000 a year.

"In the middle of July, an initial meeting was held between a group of individuals who shared a common interest in safeguarding the long-term future of the stadium both as a sporting venue and a community asset.

"Since then, positive discussions have been held with several senior councillors and council officers and initial discussions have been held with the two clubs.

"We believe a not-for-profit company is the best option for the future of the Shay Stadium based on the following key principles:

- Any profits will be invested back into the stadium.

- Ensure the continuance of professional sport at the stadium.

- Develop the stadium for a range of community use.

"The value of both FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers to the local community is immeasurable. The clubs have provided generations of local citizens with employment and enjoyment, creating countless fabulous memories over the years.

"Our proposal would allow the two clubs to concentrate on footballing matters without having the additional strain, financial and operational, of managing the stadium facility.

"We also have the longer-term ambition of giving the clubs greater commercial opportunities to increase revenue, particularly on a matchday.

"We are still at an early stage and are under no illusions over the size of the task ahead.

"The stadium runs at a significant deficit which needs to be addressed whilst new commercial opportunities are explored.

"However, we believe our proposal will provide both clubs with the long-term security and positive partnership needed whilst ensuring the Shay remains under Council ownership as a sporting venue.

"The working party currently consists of Stephen Baines MBE, Gavin Butler, Geoff Butler, Keith Butterick, Simon Denton and Paul Holroyd.

"Further updates will be provided in due course.”