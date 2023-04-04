"We certainly did it the hard way" - Shaymen make history as they seal return to Wembley

The moment FC Halifax Town reached Wembley when Altrincham missed their last penalty in the shoot-out in Saturday's FA Trophy semi-final. Photo: Jonathan Moore

The Shaymen beat Altrincham on penalties on Saturday after a dramatic last-gasp equaliser in normal time kept them in the game.

Nearly 1,000 Halifax fans were at the match at Altrincham's Moss Lane ground, and the club's supporters can now look forward to a return to the national stadium.

Around 10,000 Town fans attended the 2016 FA Trophy final, which Halifax won 1-0 against Grimsby.

The Shaymen's post-match celebrations. Photo: FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax Town chairman David Bosomworth said: "We are absolutely delighted to be returning to Wembley.

"We certainly did it the hard way and in an extremely dramatic fashion but well done to the players and the staff for showing such great fighting spirit and never giving up.

"To have had to play every round away from home and come through three penalty shoot-outs is quite remarkable.

"I'm so pleased for the players, the staff and the supporters that they will all get to have such a special and memorable day out at the home of football.

Holly Lynch, MP

"Everyone connected with the club who was there back in 2016 will never forget what an incredible day that was and we hope to have an equally amazing visit in May."

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: "FC Halifax Town's remarkable journey to the FA Trophy final is a testament to their unwavering grit and determination.

"After what has been a challenging season, the fans deserve a memorable day out and I'm thrilled that they will get just that. I wish Chris and the team all the best in bringing the trophy home on May 21."

Kit Walton, chair of the Halifax Town Supporters Club, said: "I never imagined that cup fever could be the same a second time around - after all, it was a complete novelty for everyone last time.

"Our emotions are already stirring again though, and don't forget there are many younger fans who weren't old enough to experience the excitement and passion of 2017, even though we're only talking about six years ago.

"They can look forward to a day of hope and expectation, some special merchandise which will be a must, and memories of moments and camaraderie which will last for ever.

"All who experienced Wembley last time just can't wait to return, and again show the world our pride in our team and our town."

Messages of congratulations flooded in on social media after The Shaymen sealed their place in the Wembley final.

TheCrucibleMoth said on Twitter: "Great game. Town not in the game for large parts, but stunning equaliser and Johnson imperious between the sticks. Cmon Shaymen."

David Turner posted on Facebook: "Congratulations to the manager, team and all the club on this brilliant achievement and a second Wembley visit in its short history! 'Away Day' and penalty cup kings! Just awesome and surreal!"

Brian Jackson said on Facebook: "Well done Shaymen - great result! Wem-ber-lee!"

Gerry Brook posted on Facebook: "Congratulations all the best at Wembley"

Glynn Mitchell said on Facebook: "Not the season we wanted but let's secure league status and then really have a go at winning this trophy ... an opportunity to put the club in the spotlight...also a big shout out to the chairman and BOD..a reward for all your hard work behind the scenes."

Sheila Richardson posted on Facebook: "Well done shaymen good luck to you all"

@terrierantiques posted on Twitter: "Fabulous - massive congratulations shaymen"

Chris Davey wrote on Facebook: "Brilliant, all best for the final, great to see a West Yorkshire team doing well BCFC fan"

Peter Uttley wrote on Facebook: "It was great to be there and see the joy of all after the final penalty hit the bar."

Also on Facebook, Robert Turner said: "That's awesome! Congratulations! Sunday 21st May let's go and support the Shaymen."

Phillip Saltonstall wrote on Facebook: "Proud to b a Halifax lad get in boys"