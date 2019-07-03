We love Calderdale's independent shops and cafes, according to survey results

Courier readers have been sharing their love for the area’s independent shops and cafes.

According to our Love Your Town survey, 89 per cent of residents who responded enjoying shopping and eating at small local businesses.

Their reasons range from enjoying the personal touch and convenience of an independent shop or cafe to better prices and quality, more diversity and a wider range of choice.

Many readers commented on the good service of smaller businesses.

Katrina Phipps, who Toppers Deli on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre with her husband David, said her business has been going for 18 years and is going from strength to strength.

“Every year that we’re here, trade is increasing,” she said.

“What I am proud of is that we can give that personal touch.

“There are a lot of independent shops in the town centre and they do have the time to get to know customers. People love that.

“So many people come to us because we are not a Subway or another chain. We’re a family-run deli.”

She said she tries to focus on quality and sourcing their ingredients and products locally, and that is proving popular with customers.

Another of Calderdale’s independent traders enjoying success is vinyl records and coffee shop Loafers.

Following nearly two years of business on one of the upper levels of The Piece Hall, it is moving to bigger premises on the ground floor where it will be adding outside seating, craft ale and wine to its repertoire.

As reported in last week’s Courier, several of the people who have responded so far said there was no need for any more retail chains to open in the borough because they prefer supporting independent businesses.

There were some who singled out Harveys of Halifax - the family run store which has been in Halifax since 1950 - as one of their favourite places to shop.

The Courier’s Love Your Town campaign is asking readers a series of questions about the area’s town centres to find out how people think they should change. They include whether people use the town’s independent and shops and cafes and if so, what the independents offer that the big chains can not.