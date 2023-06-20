'We need help' plea from Halifax Sea Scouts forced to close until they can get new leaders

The 12th Halifax Sea Scouts has its headquarters at the wharf in Sowerby Bridge and offers a host of fun and exciting activities.

But the group, which has been running for 65 years, has had to close temporarily because its leaders have stepped down and it has no one to replace them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Bolton, from the group said: “Our current scouts have been very generously accommodated by another local scout group so that they can stay in scouting but they are very keen to return to sea scouts as soon as possible.

12th Halifax Sea Scouts need new leaders

"We have a fantastic group of young people who are desperate for leaders to come along and volunteer.

"I know everybody thinks 'sea scouts in the centre of the UK - can you get any further from the sea?' But we have lots of opportunities for water activities on the canals, rivers and reservoirs locally.”

The sea scouts also take part in hiking, camping and plenty of other activities.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 7pm until 9pm.

The sea scouts meet every week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer leaders are needed as well as someone with administration skills to help with the running of the group.

Anyone interested can attend a meeting at the headquarters on Monday, July 10 at 8.10pm or email [email protected]

"We have amazing facilities and some great equipment at our disposal so you would get so much out of volunteering,” said Liz. “It's good for your health!