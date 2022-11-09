The Luddenden Foot Community Association (LCA), which runs the village community centre on Station Road, says that they urgently require new trustees as three members of the current board are due to leave their positions this month.

This means that only two board members will remain, which is not enough to keep the centre open.

Fran Rushworth, the outgoing chair of the LCA, said: “We are looking for people who want to support the local community and use their skills, knowledge and experience to make our community centre thrive.

Luddenden Foot Community Centre is at risk of closure.

“The centre is here for everyone in the local area, hosting community groups and events with the aim of bringing people together.

“The current board of Trustees took over in the middle of the pandemic and have worked tirelessly to keep the centre open in difficult circumstances and have made many improvements to the centre.

“We have wonderful groups who rent our large halls including Brownies, Boysbrigade, Guides, Stay & Play, Boxercise, Pilates, early morning keep fit, WI, Badminton, monthly luncheon club and Mothers Suppers group and the United Reformed Church also hold their weekly services with us.

“We have also very recently welcomed Calder Community Cares Lionesses of the Valley have just started to use our upper hall and IT suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran Rushworth, the outgoing chair of the Luddenden Foot Community Association, is urgently appealing for new trustees and volunteers in a last-ditch attempt to keep the village’s community centre open.

“We have two large halls; the lower hall is perfect to host birthday parties and can accommodate a full-sized bouncy castle. The centre also has kitchen facilities, a brand-new IT suite and changing rooms which are used by the local football team.

“As well as all the great things the community centre already does, there's huge potential for more. And we're looking for new trustees and volunteers to help make the centre the best it can be for the community.

“In these difficult times now more than ever we need to ensure our Community Centre doors stay open to everyone who uses it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is your community. This is your centre! We need your help to keep it open.”