"We never dreamt that the impact would be so severe" - Business owners counting the cost of disruption in Halifax town centre

Business owners in Halifax say roadworks in the town centre are damaging trade and affecting visitor numbers.

Phase two of the A629 project includes the removal of Bull Green roundabout and its replacement with a signalised junction, the introduction of cycle lanes along key routes, and the creation of new pedestrian crossings.

But business owners fear the disruption the work is causing might be too high a price to pay, and is putting their futures in doubt.

Tracy Harvey, managing director of Harveys of Halifax, said: "It's now 12 months since the A629 phase two project started in Halifax town centre.

Roadworks on Bull Green, Halifax

"In that time, our survival as a business has come into question.

"Obviously, we anticipated disruption. No improvements or change can happen without some disruption but we never dreamt that the impact would be so severe.

"Our decrease in footfall over the last 12 months stands at minus 32 per cent, as customers make the decision not to travel to the store.

"There is no doubt that our area of the town is also suffering from the loss of some of the high street banks and other services.

Bull Green car park closed for a makeover at Bull Green, Halifax

"There is also no doubt that retail in general is changing as consumer habits alter but these footfall figures are purely on a like-for like basis since the start of the roadworks."

Harveys recently sent out a survey to customers asking them for feedback, which could be included in the company's future plans.

No direct questions were asked about the roadworks but more than 50 per cent of respondents said they would visit more often if there was easier access to the store:

"I have engaged with the council to let them know of the impact to our business but we are not able to apply for any form of compensation or even rates relief," Tracy said.

Diversions in place due to roadworks on Fountain Street, Halifax

"Our business rates have increased by 35 per cent this financial year.

"I fully appreciate that everyone – families, businesses, councils, charities - are struggling with drastically rising costs in the current economic climate.

"But having to fund these huge rises in costs when our opportunities for growth are being hampered, is nigh on impossible. Any barriers or obstacles to ease of access inevitably affects people’s choices.

"I am so proud that Harvey's are one of a handful of family businesses that have managed to reach the fourth generation of ownership.

"Only three per cent of businesses can make this claim. Although we have ‘only’ been in Halifax since 1951, the business was started in 1926 so we are due to celebrate our centenary next year.

"My hope is that the business doesn’t fail ‘on my watch’.

"I take my responsibilities for the business extremely seriously. My amazing team – around 100 people - rely on us for employment.

"My incredible loyal customers who tell me, day in and day out, that we are needed and wanted in this town.

"I want to continue to be a part of this community that we love so much and work so hard for.

"There are some lights on the horizon. O&C Estates are making huge investments into this area of the town centre and whatever they do is always very exciting.

"And the planned art trail for the town centre which will include George Square sounds really interesting. I just hope we’ll be here to see them."

Tracy's concerns are shared by AJ Sood, from Mary's Florist at Westgate.

"The disruption has been quite severe, and I believe it's having a detrimental effect on local trade," said AJ.

"Many businesses are struggling due to the decreased foot traffic; it's evident that fewer people are willing to navigate the construction chaos just to shop or dine.

"The road closures and detours are making it inconvenient for customers, leading to a noticeable decline in sales.

"As for whether it will all be worth it, I remain sceptical.

"The projects seem to be taking much longer than anticipated, and the benefits are uncertain.

"In the meantime, the businesses that have been here for years are facing serious challenges, and some may not survive this prolonged disruption.

"The atmosphere in the town centre feels less inviting, and I worry that the damage done to the local economy during this period could outweigh any potential improvements in the future.

"Overall, the current situation is quite frustrating, and I hope that the authorities can find a way to minimize the impact on local businesses moving forward."

Simon Jackson, owner of the Acapulco nightclub, said: "The ongoing roadworks, including the removal of the Bull Green roundabout, are a bit of a hassle-losing that turnaround option stings, though traffic flow might improve once it's done.

"So far, our business hasn't taken a hit, but I've heard other local shops are feeling the pinch.

"The new pedestrian areas are a nice touch, but the lack of bins in high-traffic spots is making the town look dirty and scruffy.

"I learned at a council meeting that bins were removed because businesses were dumping rubbish in them.

"It's a real shame-people grabbing coffee or a sandwich have nowhere nearby to toss their waste, and it's dragging down the town's appeal."

Mark Gledhil, who runs Percy Shaw's and the Old Cock pubs, said: "We haven't been noticing much difference in trade but getting to and from is a nightmare.

"I feel like the work will help commuters but I don't see it having any great benfit on trade."

Mark Richardson, from Loafers in the Piece Hall, said: "We’ve had some fabulous weeks already this year and obviously we have a superb summer to look forward to. the Piece Hall has been buzzing this year and Westgate too.

"In general we’ve noticed a slight dip in footfall through the week which must be attributed to the traffic issues and the people I speak to say the same thing. It’s quite disruptive for people sadly."

Halifax MP Kate Dearden says concerns have been raised to her from residents and business owners about the effect of the disruption is having on footfall and revenue for shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

"I know that this work is critical to the long-term success of our town centre. And, that when it is complete, it will provide more space for local residents and businesses to use, improved roads and better access for pedestrians," she said.

"However, I share the concerns around the impact the roadworks are having right now. I have spoken with The Next Chapter, who are in charge of completing the works, to pass on residents’ criticism, get answers, and demand changes to the current process to protect our town centre.

"I have been told that the current western leg of the works will be complete by 2025.

"The Next Chapter has promoted that there will soon be visible progress around Bull Green and Orange Street, as the night works taking place in this part of the project draw to a close.

"I will keep pushing for this, and the rest of the work, to be completed faster and with the absolute minimum disruption to residents and businesses.

"I would encourage anyone affected to get in touch with my office. I will ensure your concerns are heard and that the needs of our community are met."

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “We are investing in a vibrant future for Halifax, delivering major transformation work across the town centre because we want the place and the businesses in it to thrive. We’re excited about the benefits this will bring for local people and businesses, but do understand the temporary disruption being caused, and thank businesses for their patience.

“The ambitious A629 Phase 2 Halifax town centre project is progressing well and includes creating new public spaces, making it easier, safer and more welcoming for people to move around and enjoy all the great things Halifax has to offer, developing new layouts for roads and junctions and improving public transport connectivity. At the same time, we’re furthering our ambition for more people to live in our towns and supporting new developments like Bolt Works, Placefirst’s completed £21m build-to-rent scheme in central Halifax. This will all help to increase the number of visitors and shoppers.

“Work is planned carefully to reduce disruption as much as possible. The work is being carried out by the construction company, Galliford Try. The contractor’s team is in regular contact with surrounding properties to give updates and listen to concerns. During more disruptive activities, such as surfacing, staff have been there to help pedestrians and motorists to get around safely.”