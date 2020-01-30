"We really feel we have retained the spirit of the place" - Historic Puzzle Hall Inn is back in business

Owners of Sowerby Bridge’s historic Puzzle Hall Inn say they are overseeing a new phase in the iconic pub’s history.

Now under community ownership, Puzzle Hall Community Pub Limited successfully raised over a quarter of a million pounds to renovate and relaunch.

The Puzzle Hall Inn, now a community pub, has opened again, Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge

They welcomed their first customers just before Christmas after the community-backed refurbishment project.

Famed for its music festivals, warm welcome and quirky aesthetic, the Puzzle was saved by a successful community share offer, social investment funding and a dedicated team of volunteers.

Paul Mansley, chairman of the project’s board, said: “This project is testament to how much people love the Puzzle.

“We have been lucky enough to get such generous investment and the donation of thousands of hours of volunteer time to realise the dream of the Puzzle opening again.”

Committee members, Paul Mansley - chair, Jenny Bromley, Sam Irvine, Netty Berry and Bruce Fitzgerald celebrating the the Puzzle Hall Inn, now a community pub, has opened again, on Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge

All involved in the project are keen to see the pub return to its former glories; live music is starting at the end of the month and plans are already afoot for bringing back the Puzzle Hall music festivals, which saw revellers flock from far and wide, in the early summer.

Mr Mansley added: “This is a new phase for the Puzzle but we really feel we have retained the spirit of the place. There will be great beer, good music and wonderful people who can call this place home again. That’s what made the Puzzle special and will again.

“We are excited to reintroduce regular music nights offering a varied and eclectic mix of local and regional musicians.

“Initially we will be inviting those who were generous enough to support our fund raising concerts which raised both money and awareness. Pepperjam launched our programme on January 25 and we have confirmed The Revelators on February 1, Tragics on February 8, Fire Tower for February 15, From the Hills for March 28, Kimbers Men for April 12 and Fez’s album launch on June 6.

“Our outdoor area is a priority for development to deliver our renowned bank holiday festivals. We will be working with our members and customers to identify and support local community needs.”