"We will always be proud to call you ours" - Family's tribute to 13 year old boy from Halifax who died in collision near Rishworth

Harrison Reynolds, 13, from Halifax.

The family of a 13-year-old boy from halifax who died in a collision near Rishworth have released a tribute and an image of him.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team ( MCET) is continuing enquiries into the collision on the A672 Oldham Road on Tuesday 4 February, which tragically resulted in the death of Harrison Reynolds, 13, from Halifax.

In a tribute his family said: ‘Harrison, this is not goodbye forever, it is until we meet again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the first moment you were born you stole our hearts. Our life has always been you and our family.

"We have always loved you every day. We wish we could change places with you as our hearts feel numb, but you will always be with us.

"You are a strong and funny boy who liked to keep us on our toes. Just know you were the best version of yourself, and we will always be proud to call you ours.

"You were just too precious for this world and the angels needed you. Until we meet again my boy, we all love you and miss you. Forever 13 our H.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank everyone for the support we have had and ask for some privacy so we can grieve together as a family.”

The collision took place shortly before 1am on 4 February after a black Vauxhall Corsa left the carriageway. Five other teenagers who were also travelling in the car were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail.

MCET officers continue to appeal for witnesses, footage and information about the collision.

Anyone who can assist enquiries can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0059 of 4th February.