Weather forecast for the rest of today as Calderdale wakes up to snow

Calderdale is waking up to a blanket of snow this morning, with wintry showers set to continue through the day.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 7:32 am
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 7:34 am

According to The Met Office, blustery wintry showers will continue, with hail, sleet and further brief snow in places.

It will feeling cold with a chill wind, but some good bright spells. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Occasional showers will continue tonight, remaining wintry, with a minimum temperature of 0 °C.

Snow in Shelf this morning

Keep checking the Halifax Courier website for any travel or schools disruption.

