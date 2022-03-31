Weather forecast for the rest of today as Calderdale wakes up to snow
Calderdale is waking up to a blanket of snow this morning, with wintry showers set to continue through the day.
By sarah fitton
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 7:32 am
Updated
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 7:34 am
According to The Met Office, blustery wintry showers will continue, with hail, sleet and further brief snow in places.
It will feeling cold with a chill wind, but some good bright spells. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Occasional showers will continue tonight, remaining wintry, with a minimum temperature of 0 °C.
Keep checking the Halifax Courier website for any travel or schools disruption.