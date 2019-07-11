Weather warning issued as thunderstorms and downpours to strike Calderdale

A weather warning has been put in place for today that could see thunderstorms and downpours hit Calderdale.

The Met Office said that thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Yorkshire today with some disruption to power and transport possible.

The yellow warning is in place from 1pm to 9pm today.

The Forecast

Whilst many areas will be dry today some thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon.

These will gradually die out from the west during the evening though a few may persist into the night.

A yellow weather warning is in place

Rainfall accumulations of 10-15 mm in 1-2 hours are likely for some spots though most places will be dry or see very little rainfall.

What to expect from the weather conditions

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures