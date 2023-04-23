The fire happened on Grove Park in Ovenden on Thursday night, between 11pm and 11.30pm.

Thankfully Sara Atkins and her five children who live there were not hurt – but they have been left with “absolutely nothing”.

She was woken by her 17-year-old daughter Tash, who had smelt smoke coming from downstairs.

The blaze destroyed the family's home

"She thought it was one of the other kids burning toast at first,” said Sara. “But then she said it got worse and when she went downstairs, she saw the dryer on fire.

"She rushed into my room and woke me up. I grabbed my phone and rang 999 and she went upstairs and got the other kids up.

"We had just run out of the door when it went boom.

"If Tash hadn’t woken me up we’d be dead.”

Sara and her family have been left with nothing

The fire gutted the ground floor of their home, including Sara’s bedroom, and caused severe damage to the upstairs.

Firefighters have told Sara it was started by a dryer which was not even in use at the time but was plugged in.

The family are currently staying with loved ones but have had to split up until they can find somewhere large enough so that they can all be together.

Sara is hoping that Together Housing will be able to find them somewhere soon.

"We’re just living day-to-day at the moment,” she said.

Sara’s eldest daughter, Lydia Langan, has launched an online appeal for clothing, shoes and funds to help get the family back on their feet.

All of their belongings have been destroyed, including sentimental mementos and toys belonging to the children – the youngest of whom is only three.

"The children and mum are in need of clothes, shoes and any essentials you could possibly think of,” said Lydia.

"My mum, as plenty of you may know, is the most kind-hearted, generous and selfless person you’d ever come across.

"She’s forever going out of her own way for others and she even makes the most miserable of people smile and laugh.

"She really does brighten up our world and she seems to have that effect on everyone else’s hearts she touches.

"However, I do know she will be reluctant to ask for any help on her own at this point in time.

"Thankfully, all family members are helping as much as we all can. At this difficult time, I’m just hoping there is people also out there that could also help lend a hand.

"I know this could quite possibly be a shot in the dark, with the lack of humanity nowadays, but any help or donations would be greatly appreciated.”

People have been flocking to donate to the appeal, which has already raised more than £900.

Sara said she has been overwhelmed by people’s kindness.

"I can’t thank everyone enough,” she said.

"Thank you just doesn’t seem enough for everyone’s donations and offers of help.”