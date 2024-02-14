News you can trust since 1853
Sue Worthington (right) at Cassons Florists, Commercial Street, Halifax, with assistant Jessica Crabtree preparing bouquets of red roses for Valentine's Day in 2008

Weddings, tea dances and bun sales: Memories of Valentine's Day in Halifax over the years

Love is in the air as Calderdale gets romantic to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
By Dominic Brown
Published 14th Feb 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT

Valentine’s Day is marked on February 14 each year – the feast day of St Valentine – and is a celebration of love and affection.

Here, we look back into the Courier photo archives to share memories of the romantic day in Calderdale over the years.

Chris Ineson and Wiz Hampson-Smith were married on Valentine's Day 2015

1. Valentine's Day memories

Chris Ineson and Wiz Hampson-Smith were married on Valentine's Day 2015 Photo: Jim Fitton

Patricia Barnes and Andrew Brooke celebrated their wedding day in Halifax on Valentine's Day 2019

2. Valentine's Day memories

Patricia Barnes and Andrew Brooke celebrated their wedding day in Halifax on Valentine's Day 2019 Photo: Scott Merrylees

Jemma and Ben West tied the knot at Calderdale Register Office, Spring Hall, Halifax on Valentine's Day 2014

3. Valentine's Day memories

Jemma and Ben West tied the knot at Calderdale Register Office, Spring Hall, Halifax on Valentine's Day 2014 Photo: Jim Fitton

Georgina Lewthwaite, six, and Megan Brimelow, six, at the Valentine's Day bun sale at St Joseph's School, Brighouse, in 2004

4. Valentine's Day memories

Georgina Lewthwaite, six, and Megan Brimelow, six, at the Valentine's Day bun sale at St Joseph's School, Brighouse, in 2004 Photo: Staff

