Valentine’s Day is marked on February 14 each year – the feast day of St Valentine – and is a celebration of love and affection.
Here, we look back into the Courier photo archives to share memories of the romantic day in Calderdale over the years.
1. Valentine's Day memories
Chris Ineson and Wiz Hampson-Smith were married on Valentine's Day 2015 Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Valentine's Day memories
Patricia Barnes and Andrew Brooke celebrated their wedding day in Halifax on Valentine's Day 2019 Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Valentine's Day memories
Jemma and Ben West tied the knot at Calderdale Register Office, Spring Hall, Halifax on Valentine's Day 2014 Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Valentine's Day memories
Georgina Lewthwaite, six, and Megan Brimelow, six, at the Valentine's Day bun sale at St Joseph's School, Brighouse, in 2004 Photo: Staff