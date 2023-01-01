Holly Lynch said: “2022 has been another challenging year, and one of great change.

"After the memories we all made together during the Jubilee celebrations, we said goodbye to her majesty the late Queen Elizabeth, and welcomed King Charles.

"It’s been the year of the revolving door in 10 Downing Street as we’ve also said goodbye to a number of Prime Ministers.

MP Holly Lynch

"Everyone has been affected by the cost-of-living crisis. Locally I am always blown away by how our community comes together to support each other.

"I know that brilliant local organisations like Calderdale Lighthouse, Halifax Community Fridge and Halifax Opportunities Trust, to name just a few, have all continued to provide a vital lifeline to people across Halifax.

"I have also been very proud of how Halifax has responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how families across our town have done all they can to support those fleeing Putin’s abhorrent war. I know that Halifax will continue to support Ukrainians here and abroad for as long as it takes.

"I am also eternally grateful for the tireless work of those emergency service workers, members of our Armed Forces and other key workers who won’t be able to put their feet up over Christmas.

"We thank them for their service, but we also know thanks is not enough when they cannot make ends meet. We have to continue to support them in that fight into the new year.

"I know that the coming weeks and months will continue to be a challenge for many. Yet, just like the last few years, 2022 has proven what a strong, resilient and caring community we have here in Halifax and I very much hope that we can make 2023 a year to remember for all the right reasons.”

Holly Lynch, a member of the Labour Party, has been Halifax’s MP since 2015.

She was born in Halifax and grew up in Northowram. She then attended Brighouse High School and became an MP when former Halifax MP Linda Riordan stepped down.