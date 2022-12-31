News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to 2023: 'Happy New Year' from the Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher

The Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher is wishing people across the borough a very happy New Year.

By News Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

In a message for 2023, she said: “As we look towards the start of 2023, I’ve been looking back at the incredible time I’ve had since I became Mayor in May 2022.

"It’s been a real honour to represent the borough at some fantastic events and it’s been wonderful to have had the opportunity to meet with many local people and hear about the incredible work that goes on for the benefit of their whole community.

“There have been so many stand-out moments, but I’ll always feel incredibly privileged to have been involved in the Royal occasions this year - both joyful and poignant.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher
"The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June was a landmark moment and the large event at the Piece Hall was stunning. I also enjoyed attending many other events around the borough to celebrate this incredible milestone.

“Of course, in September we sadly marked the death of the Queen, as the borough joined a nation in mourning for its longest serving monarch.

"This was an incredibly emotional time, but I was honoured to offer condolences on behalf of the borough, as well as taking part in the Proclamation of the new monarch at Halifax Town Hall.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s invited me along to their wonderful events this year and look forward to a busy 2023, meeting many more residents and supporting amazing charities.

“Happy New Year to all!”

