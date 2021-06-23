Well-known Todmorden greengrocer Francis Boocock dies

Franic Boocock

Francis was born and bred in Todmorden representing the county in cross-country and boxing at school before working at Ormerod’s Engineering in Hebden Bridge.

Having met his future wife Irene one lunchtime in St. George’s Square, the couple began dancing together at the Co-op Hall in Todmorden. Irene and Francis married at St Joseph’s church in 1962 and over the next few years, Andrew, Louise and Rachael were born, completing the family.

Francis was a stalwart on the market for many years, loved his work and enjoyed working with probably hundreds of people over time.

Newcomers to the stall were greeted by ‘Are you new to the town? Welcome to Paradise!’.

The family also ran the shop across the road from the stall with its distinctive yellow shutters proudly announcing: ‘Say it with flowers but say it with ours!’ Francis was a talented flower arranger, creating countless wedding bouquets and other floral tributes for the people of Todmorden.

Since his passing, his family have been delighted and their spirits lifted by the kind words shared with them, including his many sayings and observations, including ‘Fraught with danger’, and ‘Eight peas in every pod and every pod a mouthful!’.

Francis was an avid walker, exploring the local moors, and holidays later included regular visits to Austria. He was involved in the nascent Incredible Edible and loved to share the history of the market and his profession with local schools, organisations, ever ready to involve the community in the town he loved.