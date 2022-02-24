"We're all shocked even though it was expected" - Member of Halifax's Ukrainian community speaks of concern over Russian invasion
A member of Halifax's Ukrainian community has expressed his shock and concern after Russia launched an invasion of their homeland.
Russian forces have entered into Ukraine and there are reports of explosions and deaths in the country, with the EU saying Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought war back to Europe.
"I think we're all shocked even though it was expected," Roman Suchyj told the Halifax Courier of the reaction to the news from the town's Ukrainian community.
"Horrified at the cold bloodedness of Putin's actions when countries were still trying a diplomatic approach.
"We are all concerned because we have relatives and friends throughout Ukraine.
"No one wants to see anyone hurt or killed or a country destroyed.
"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all the people of Ukraine, to the brave troops and the Ukrainian Government. We stand with Ukraine."