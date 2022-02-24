"We're all shocked even though it was expected" - Member of Halifax's Ukrainian community speaks of concern over Russian invasion

Russian forces have entered into Ukraine and there are reports of explosions and deaths in the country, with the EU saying Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought war back to Europe.

"I think we're all shocked even though it was expected," Roman Suchyj told the Halifax Courier of the reaction to the news from the town's Ukrainian community.

"Horrified at the cold bloodedness of Putin's actions when countries were still trying a diplomatic approach.

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: People stand around a damaged structure caused by a rocket on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

"We are all concerned because we have relatives and friends throughout Ukraine.

"No one wants to see anyone hurt or killed or a country destroyed.