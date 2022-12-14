Tracy Brabin

In a joint statement, they set out the pressures facing people living across the area, whilst highlighting that this is more than an economic issue, and what they intend to do together.

Coun Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council and Chair of the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership Board said: “The cost-of-living crisis has far-reaching implications for health and care services across West Yorkshire.

"It will directly impact people and communities, including the staff we work alongside.

Tim Swift

"We know that financial hardship affects people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

"As more people are pushed into poverty this will increase the number of those who need our support.

"We also know that a significant proportion of staff in our organisations, as well as carers and volunteers are experiencing the impact of the crisis.

"The cost-of-living crisis is also a health crisis and that’s why it’s imperative we act now.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We’re doing what we can to help our communities during this extraordinary cost of living crisis, working closely with partners to get people the support that they need.

"Our Emergency Cost of Living Fund will help keep people warm and fed this winter, while protecting jobs and livelihoods through vital business support.

"By working with our partners, we can make a real difference to the people of West Yorkshire during these challenging and difficult times.”

The West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership say they are helping to support people by:

• Reducing costs to households and providing support to staff in financial hardship

• Supporting voluntary and community sector organisations to help people and communities

• Ensuring mental health and suicide prevention services are providing the appropriate support

• Working together to proactively respond to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

They also say they will be taking forward longer-term work around improving economic growth for all and fair pay.