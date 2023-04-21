Spring Hall Bowling Club is believed to be the oldest crown green bowling club in Halifax and has been advertising on Facebook and distributing flyers offering new members free membership for a year.

The club has 23 members, down from around double that number 20 years ago, with membership priced at £65 a year.

But unless new members can be found, the upcoming season could be the club's last.

Jennifer Walmsley, from the club, said: "The council are trying to price us out and they try to put obstacles in your way all the time.

"They charge us phenomenal fees, this year's going to be £2,750.

"We only have it from April 1 to the last day of September.

"I agree it costs a lot of money to keep the surface green, they cut it once a week in the winter and twice a week during our bowling season.

"But we have to pay for any feed or anything like that, which makes it very expensive.

"And because it's council run, the green isn't as well kept as it could be."

Sally Harrison, from the club, said: "We're hoping to keep going another year, we've just about enough money in reserve to do that but we're hanging by a thread.

"We just don't seem to be able to get new members. A lot of younger people seem to think it's an old person's game and it's not.

"We had to bring in a £1 fee last year for playing a game to keep our heads above water.

"But if we don't get new members over this season, and members who will stay, that gate will be locked at the end of September.

"We're a big friendly family gang and it would mean we either move en block to another club, which some will and some won't.

"We're an ageing population, the members are all getting older.

"It's dying is our bowling green."

Jennifer added: "It's keeping fit, it's gentle exercise, you're out in the fresh air, it's a friendly atmosphere, there's good banter.

"The club is keen to attract new members who would like to give bowling a try, no matter their age or background, and we're hoping to work alongside Calderdale Council to find fresh ways to engage with the wider community in promoting health and wellbeing benefits of bowls within the older and younger community and also as an activity for cross-generational connection, social inclusion, participation and wider mental health benefits."

Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, said: “We recognise the great benefits that bowling can bring to people’s physical and mental wellbeing, and we want to help everyone live a more active life as part of our wider vision for Calderdale.

“The Council has 10 bowling greens across the borough which we cut twice-weekly from April to September, and we also undertake appropriate levels of maintenance during autumn and winter to ensure they are ready for each new season.

“Unfortunately, our costs continue to rise and so we do need to increase green fees this year, particularly as we didn’t charge any extra last year in recognition of the cost of living challenges facing bowlers and everyone else.

“However, we will be discussing with clubs how we can help make them more sustainable, and this could include taking on the maintenance themselves in return for a minimal green rental charge - either giving the work to a local contractor or perhaps the Council funding the necessary equipment.

“We will also explore ways to boost membership numbers through better links with other voluntary organisations and health providers.

“There are a number of private clubs in the area competing for members, but we will continue to work together with our existing clubs to provide affordable bowling on Council greens for as long as possible.”