'We're not closing car park' - Brighouse Town Deal team quash rumours over town centre investment plan

The team have issued answers to these and a host of other rumours and questions that have come up at a recent open events about the future of Brighouse.

They said some of the concerns people had were based on what people had heard, rather than what is actually planned.

Members of the board say they want everyone to understand what is being proposed as part of the £19.1 investment – and why.

The plans are aimed at rejuvenating Brighouse town centre

They say the plans will not pedestrianise the entire town centre, nor close Bethel Street car park.

They also say the plans will encourage people to visit the town centre and aim to realise Brighouse’s potential and build on the positives across the town.

The plans have been put together after an extensive three-year consultation and engagement process based on criteria from the Government and secured against competition from other parts of the UK, they add.

They are aimed at unlocking other investment and projects and are as certain to happen as any other externally-funded project.

Coun Howard Blagborough

They are not finalised so there will be opportunities to provide feedback on the detailed designs of the approved projects.

The full questions and answers can be seen at www.brighousedeal.co.uk/mythbuster and will be sent to shops and businesses across the town centre.

Councillor Howard Blagbrough, Co-Chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said:

“We want everyone to understand what is actually being planned and why, and we have started by putting together this myth-buster on eight key worries we have heard in the hope it will address the concerns raised and allay any fears businesses in the town centre have.

“This was a unique opportunity to bring money into our town. £19.1 million is a huge investment for Brighouse but it will only do so much and go so far which is why we have prioritised schemes which will have the most impact.

