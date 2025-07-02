A special anniversary takes place today (Wednesday) as Brighouse’s Ian and Joan Hartley celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who have been together since they left school, will celebrate the milestone – their ‘blue sapphire anniversary’ – by going for a meal with some of their children and grandchildren at a local pub.

Ian and Joan, aged 85 and 86, have known each other almost their whole lives, both attending Lightcliffe Primary School and then St Martin’s School.

They got together when they left school, and got engaged when they were 18 and 19.

Ian and Joan will receive a card from the King to mark the anniversary.

They married in 1960 at Christ Church in Hipperholme, and went to Blackpool for their honeymoon on a motorbike.

Speaking about celebrating 65 years together, Ian said: “We’re still very happy”, with his advice to newly-weds today being “just look after each other and love each other.”

Ian started his working life as a farrier in Brighouse, later moving into metalwork for the rest of his career, while Joan worked as a dressmaker on Horton Street in Halifax until they had their first child, John.

John was followed by Annette, Tony and Adele, and Joan was a full time mother until aged 40 when she started working at Bailiffe Bridge School, where she remained until retirement.

As well as their four children, Ian and Joan have four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

For their 60th anniversary, Ian and Joan received a card from the late Queen, and today (Wednesday) are expecting a card from the King.