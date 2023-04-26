News you can trust since 1853
West Vale bus drama: Dramatic video of car on fire crashing into bus in Calderdale village today

This dramatic video shows the moment a car on fire crashed into a bus in West Vale earlier today (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 20:08 BST- 1 min read

It was captured by 15-year-old Abyan Bashir who was on the bus on his way home from school to his home in Elland.

The bus had to stop on Long Wall because there was a car on fire and police had closed the road.

But, as the video shows, the car – fully alight – then crashed into the 503 First bus.

Photo of the car on fire taken from the bus before the car hit itPhoto of the car on fire taken from the bus before the car hit it
Photo of the car on fire taken from the bus before the car hit it
It is understood no one was on the bus at the time it was hit.

