West Vale bus drama: Dramatic video of car on fire crashing into bus in Calderdale village today
This dramatic video shows the moment a car on fire crashed into a bus in West Vale earlier today (Wednesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 20:08 BST- 1 min read
It was captured by 15-year-old Abyan Bashir who was on the bus on his way home from school to his home in Elland.
The bus had to stop on Long Wall because there was a car on fire and police had closed the road.
But, as the video shows, the car – fully alight – then crashed into the 503 First bus.
It is understood no one was on the bus at the time it was hit.