West Vale bus drama: Dramatic video of car on fire crashing into bus in Calderdale village today

It was captured by 15-year-old Abyan Bashir who was on the bus on his way home from school to his home in Elland.

The bus had to stop on Long Wall because there was a car on fire and police had closed the road.

But, as the video shows, the car – fully alight – then crashed into the 503 First bus.

Photo of the car on fire taken from the bus before the car hit it